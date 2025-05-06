$SMCI Earnings Results: $SMCI Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SMCI ($SMCI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, missing estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $4,599,910,000, missing estimates of $5,526,491,753 by $-926,581,753.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SMCI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$SMCI Insider Trading Activity

$SMCI insiders have traded $SMCI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE KAO (SVP, OPERATIONS) sold 71,720 shares for an estimated $3,620,712

LIANG CHIU-CHU SARA LIU sold 46,293 shares for an estimated $2,322,566

CHARLES LIANG (President and CEO) sold 46,293 shares for an estimated $2,322,566

ROBERT L BLAIR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,460 shares for an estimated $828,557.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SMCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $SMCI stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SMCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SMCI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SMCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMCI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SMCI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SMCI forecast page.

$SMCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMCI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SMCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.5.

Here are some recent targets:

George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $34.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $39.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $34.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from Northland Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 03/06/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.