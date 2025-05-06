$SMCI Earnings Results: $SMCI Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SMCI ($SMCI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, missing estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $4,599,910,000, missing estimates of $5,526,491,753 by $-926,581,753.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SMCI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$SMCI Insider Trading Activity
$SMCI insiders have traded $SMCI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE KAO (SVP, OPERATIONS) sold 71,720 shares for an estimated $3,620,712
- LIANG CHIU-CHU SARA LIU sold 46,293 shares for an estimated $2,322,566
- CHARLES LIANG (President and CEO) sold 46,293 shares for an estimated $2,322,566
- ROBERT L BLAIR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,460 shares for an estimated $828,557.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SMCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $SMCI stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 386,054 shares (-95.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,766,925
- RESONA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD. removed 161,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,922,520
- DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS removed 141,129 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,301,611
- CHICAGO PARTNERS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC removed 72,006 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,194,742
- PROVIDENCE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 61,290 shares (-90.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,868,119
- MAXI INVESTMENTS CY LTD added 38,594 shares (+1543.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,176,345
- IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 36,790 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,121,359
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SMCI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SMCI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$SMCI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMCI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SMCI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SMCI forecast page.
$SMCI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMCI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SMCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $34.0 on 05/06/2025
- Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $39.0 on 05/06/2025
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $34.0 on 05/06/2025
- An analyst from Northland Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 03/06/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.