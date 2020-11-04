SMCI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.92, changing hands as high as $28.88 per share. Super Micro Computer Inc shares are currently trading up about 19.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMCI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.76 per share, with $33.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.