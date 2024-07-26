SMCI Alert: Why it’s Time to Buy Super Micro Computer Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Major tech stocks, including Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), are tumbling again. As of this writing, Super Micro Computer stock has fallen below $700 per share, hitting levels not hit since back in February.

The length and extent of this market volatility are unclear. Don’t assume recent price action means the end for Super Micro. Early next month, shares may experience a strong price recovery.

Moreover, in 2025, as this early-mover in the AI server space continues to capitalize on surging demand, there may be potential for this 2024 winner to deliver another year of above-average returns.

Hence, instead of heading for the hills in light of the “Supermicro slide,” you may want to pounce on it instead.

Why Supermicro and Other AI Heavyweights are Tanking

Again, the “why” behind the latest round of price declines for SMCI largely has to do with broad market sentiment.

This week, concerns about the sustainability of the AI growth trend have heightened once again. Bullishness about the much-anticipated “Fed pivot” has fallen as well.

Taking this into account, it’s clear why it’s not just Super Micro Computer stock, but other AI heavyweights as well, that are tumbling down to lower prices.

That said, while one can consider shifting sentiment on AI stocks as an indirect factor, admittedly it does tie in directly with the SMCI bull case.

If not just “AI mania” among stock market speculators, but “AI mania” in Silicon Valley as well, cools down, that would likely mean a walking-back of Big Tech’s artificial intelligence build-out plans.

This, in turn, would mean lower demand for AI hardware, including for this company’s high performance server products.

Still, just because the market is feeling fear, uncertainty, and doubt again about the generative AI growth trend, doesn’t mean a sharp slowdown is happening.

In the coming weeks, there’s something that could minimize such concerns. That would be the upcoming quarterly earnings release from Big Tech firms.

A Possible Fast Track to a Recovery

Some of the “Magnificent Seven” stocks have already reported results for the preceding quarter. However, quite a few are scheduled to do so next week. These include some of the largest “big spenders” on GenAI infrastructure.

Strong results and better-than-expected guidance may drive these stocks higher after earnings, while management commentary on AI spending plans could indirectly boost Super Micro Computer stock.

Better yet, possible indirect boosts for SMCI could pale in comparison to the market’s reaction, when this company itself releases quarterly results post-market on Aug. 6.

Yes, Supermicro decided once again not to report preliminary results. As we mentioned recently, an earnings preannouncement was a potential catalyst for shares.

Still, as InvestorPlace’s Thomas Niel recently noted, just because the company didn’t pre-announce, doesn’t mean Super Micro Computer is sitting on bad news.

Furthermore, following the slide and lack of preliminary numbers, it’s possible that the market has already walked-back its expectations.

There may now be the stronger possibility of better-than-expected results.

If Supermicro reports another quarterly slowdown in sales growth, and merely reiterates full fiscal year guidance, it may just well be enough to spark a relief rally.

The Verdict: Feel Free to Buy if Weakness Continues

In the coming days, the “Supermicro sell-off” could continue. However, don’t let today’s volatility scare you off from entering or adding to a position. Feel free to buy, if weakness continues.

That’s not all. Beyond the potential for a sooner-than-expected relief rally, there may be a path for shares to re-hit past four-digit price levels between now and the end of 2025.

Right now, after the pullback, SMCI has fallen to a valuation of around 30 times earnings.

In the next fiscal year, which ends in June 2025, if the AI infrastructure boom continues, this company may be on its way to reporting earnings in line with current forecasts.

Analyst consensus calls for Supermicro to report earnings of $34.06 per share in FY2025. Even if Super Micro Computer just maintains its current multiple, this may be enough to send it back to $1000 per share.

Super Micro Computer stock earns an A rating in Portfolio Grader.

