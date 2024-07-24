SMCI Alert: Buy Super Micro Computer Stock Before August

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), like other AI infrastructure plays, remains under pressure due to the market’s waning enthusiasm for such stocks. It’s been a while since Super Micro Computer stock has taken a big tumble. Still, over the past month the AI server builder’s shares have continued to experience a steady slide in price.

However, while SMCI has become a frustrating investment for those who bought in at or near the top, for investors that have sat on the sidelines may soon have reason to get into the game.

Just a few weeks from now, Supermicro will report its latest quarterly results and updates to guidance. While not certain, a mix of strong results and positive changes to outlook could lead to a sentiment shift.

Concerns about GenAI growth tailwinds petering out for this company could ease, paving the way for shares to make a big return to prior price levels. With this in mind, let’s take a closer look. Much suggests going against the grain with SMCI could prove worthwhile.

Supermicro Slump: Why Investors are Hesitant to Buy Super Micro Computer Stock

AI chip market leader Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has continued hitting new highs, and has only recently started to pull back again. However such nonstop performance has not been universal among AI infrastructure stocks.

Other popular AI semiconductor and AI hardware stocks peaked back in early March. Super Micro Computer stock is no exception. That said, even when compared to other names in the space that have pulled back in recent months, like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), one can say there is a lesser degree of cautious optimism for SMCI.

In the case of AMD, it’s possible that the AI chip designer could soon live up to past hype. Mostly, via the rollout of its AI-PC chip products. However, with Supermicro, following its revenue miss last quarter, there is greater concern that further disappointment lies ahead. This in turn could lead to a further decline in price for shares.

However, just because this sentiment is out there, doesn’t mean you need to stay away. For one, it’s possible that walked-back expectations have already been accounted-for in SMCI’s valuation. Second, upon earnings day, or even shortly beforehand, this company could unveil some promising updates that bring about renewed bullishness.

Rebound Potential Before and/or After Earnings

Super Micro Computer has not set a release date for its Q4 FY2024 fiscal results, but it’s likely to happen early next month. Before and after earnings, there may be the potential for Super Micro Computer stock to surge on positive news and announcements.

Yes, last quarter, Supermicro didn’t release preliminary results. It may seem like now it’ll be the same case for this quarter. Earlier this month, analysts like Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers speculated that a preannouncement could drop between July 18 and July 24. Yet even as we pass this date range, preannouncements could still in theory arrive before the month closes out.

Even if Supermicro waits until earnings day, don’t assume that the company is set to reveal lackluster results and few promising updates. With expectations walked back, Super Micro may be better positioned to beat on revenue. This, coupled with an earnings beat, could drive a post-earnings return to bullishness.

So too will a guidance update, or updates on positive developments. As Rakers pointed out, these could include updates on Supermicro’s large-scale deployments of GPU clusters to big ticket customers like xAI, and updates on the company’s liquid cooling servers, which could be its next big hit.

Bottom Line: Consider SMCI a Buy for the Near and Long-Term

SMCI currently trades for 33 times estimated FY24 earnings, and just 23.3 times estimated earnings for the coming fiscal year. Supermicro’s fiscal performance has clearly caught up with its valuation.

Even if the company experiences a further growth slowdown, there may still be room for it to run, in both the near and long-term. Simply maintaining its current valuation, and by rising in tandem with earnings growth, shares could potentially rise by around 41.4% over the next year.

That’s not all. Supermicro could build on its initial GenAI server success, with the launch of new products like the aforementioned cooling servers. As Seeking Alpha commentator The Alpha Oracle pointed out a few weeks back, SMCI also has growth potential in non-AI verticals, such as 5G, cloud computing, and edge computing.

Bottom line: the growth story here hasn’t gone away. However, a reasonable valuation may not last for long. Considering this dynamic, feel free to consider entering a position in Super Micro Computer stock.

