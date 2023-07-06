SMC (TYO:6273) Price Target Increased by 7.13% to 87,290.14

The average one-year price target for SMC (TYO:6273) has been revised to 87,290.14 / share. This is an increase of 7.13% from the prior estimate of 81,478.24 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70,700.00 to a high of 108,150.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.48% from the latest reported closing price of 78,300.00 / share.

SMC Maintains 1.12% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.12%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in SMC. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6273 is 0.44%, an increase of 6.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 11,401K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,009K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares, representing a decrease of 16.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6273 by 0.65% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 931K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6273 by 10.05% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 744K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6273 by 1.51% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 556K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 442K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

