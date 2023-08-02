News & Insights

Stocks
SMECF

SMC (SMECF) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 619.40

August 02, 2023 — 06:50 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for SMC (OTC:SMECF) has been revised to 619.40 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 571.74 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 493.17 to a high of 754.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.04% from the latest reported closing price of 533.79 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMECF / SMC Corporation Shares Held by Institutions

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pacer Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMECF by 4.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMECF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.