SMC (SMECF) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 619.40

The average one-year price target for SMC (OTC:SMECF) has been revised to 619.40 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 571.74 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 493.17 to a high of 754.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.04% from the latest reported closing price of 533.79 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pacer Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMECF by 4.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.