SMC-RESEARCH Maintains Pyrum Innovations (FRA:PYR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, SMC-RESEARCH maintained coverage of Pyrum Innovations (FRA:PYR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.89% Downside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pyrum Innovations is 8.82. The forecasts range from a low of 8.74 to a high of $9.08. The average price target represents a decrease of 78.89% from its latest reported closing price of 41.80.

The projected annual revenue for Pyrum Innovations is 5MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 128K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

