SMC Corporation - Depositary Receipt (SMCAY) Price Target Decreased by 64.80% to 34.86

The average one-year price target for SMC Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SMCAY) has been revised to $34.86 / share. This is a decrease of 64.80% from the prior estimate of $99.04 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$58.59 to a high of $145.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.60% from the latest reported closing price of $24.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in SMC Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMCAY is 0.09%, an increase of 15.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.80% to 414K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 155K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing an increase of 14.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCAY by 13.87% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 94K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Sterling Capital Management holds 56K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 9.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCAY by 3.24% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 40K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TRFM - AAM Transformers ETF holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 51.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCAY by 40.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.