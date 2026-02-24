SMC Corporation - Depositary Receipt (SMCAY) Price Target Decreased by 303.10% to -4.21

The average one-year price target for SMC Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SMCAY) has been revised to -$4.21 / share. This is a decrease of 303.10% from the prior estimate of $2.07 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$137.31 to a high of $208.93 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 116.86% from the latest reported closing price of $24.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in SMC Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 29.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMCAY is 0.06%, an increase of 38.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.81% to 267K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hantz Financial Services holds 92K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCAY by 4.95% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 49K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCAY by 22.29% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 40K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 25K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 26.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCAY by 52.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.