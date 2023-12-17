SMC Corporation - ADR (SMCAY) Price Target Increased by 21.65% to 123.12

The average one-year price target for SMC Corporation - ADR (OTC:SMCAY) has been revised to 123.12 / share. This is an increase of 21.65% from the prior estimate of 101.20 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.62 to a high of 248.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 400.47% from the latest reported closing price of 24.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in SMC Corporation - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMCAY is 0.09%, a decrease of 4.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.57% to 13,191K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 13,048K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,581K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMCAY by 13.16% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 40K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BBTIX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed International Equity Fund holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 23K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMCAY by 18.11% over the last quarter.

