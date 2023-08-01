SMC Corporation - ADR (SMCAY) Price Target Increased by 102.55% to 118.89

The average one-year price target for SMC Corporation - ADR (OTC:SMCAY) has been revised to 118.89 / share. This is an increase of 102.55% from the prior estimate of 58.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -2.96 to a high of 239.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 342.80% from the latest reported closing price of 26.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in SMC Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMCAY is 0.09%, a decrease of 32.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 12,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 12,406K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,269K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCAY by 12.83% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 40K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BBTIX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed International Equity Fund holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 23K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 23K shares. No change in the last quarter.

