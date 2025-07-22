$SMBK stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SMBK stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,224,166 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SMBK (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SMBK stock page):
$SMBK Insider Trading Activity
$SMBK insiders have traded $SMBK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WESLEY MILLER WELBORN (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) purchased 1,162 shares for an estimated $40,379
- RHETT D. JORDAN (EVP & CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER) sold 350 shares for an estimated $12,516
$SMBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $SMBK stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 67,522 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,098,583
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 46,809 shares (-25.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,454,823
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 31,255 shares (+150.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $971,405
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 30,715 shares (+263.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $954,622
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 30,553 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $949,587
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 29,586 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $919,532
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 28,436 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $883,790
$SMBK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMBK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SMBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $35.0 on 04/24/2025
- Russell Gunther from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $31.0 on 04/22/2025
