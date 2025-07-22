$SMBK stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SMBK stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,224,166 of trading volume.

$SMBK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SMBK (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SMBK stock page ):

$SMBK insiders have traded $SMBK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WESLEY MILLER WELBORN (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) purchased 1,162 shares for an estimated $40,379

RHETT D. JORDAN (EVP & CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER) sold 350 shares for an estimated $12,516

$SMBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $SMBK stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SMBK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMBK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SMBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $35.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Russell Gunther from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $31.0 on 04/22/2025

