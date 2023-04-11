SMBC Nikko Upgrades Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, SMBC Nikko upgraded their outlook for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.84% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments is $78.54. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 8.84% from its latest reported closing price of $72.16.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments is $2,822MM, an increase of 41.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - Multimanager Technology Portfolio Class IA holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 26.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,930K shares representing 12.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,928K shares, representing a decrease of 14.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 3.17% over the last quarter.

FNTC - Direxion Daily FinTech Bull 2X Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 76.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 9.09% over the last quarter.

PEXMX - T. Rowe Price Extended Equity Market Index Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 10.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 38.25% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 45K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 23.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.38%, an increase of 25.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 77,319K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Shift4 Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

