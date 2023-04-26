SMBC Nikko Initiates Coverage of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.38% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is 171.84. The forecasts range from a low of 140.39 to a high of $212.10. The average price target represents an increase of 39.38% from its latest reported closing price of 123.30.

The projected annual revenue for Sarepta Therapeutics is 1,241MM, an increase of 33.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sarepta Therapeutics. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 7.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRPT is 0.43%, an increase of 17.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 89,454K shares. The put/call ratio of SRPT is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,028K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,478K shares, representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,175K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 2,999K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,554K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 10.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,531K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 10.56% over the last quarter.

Sarepta Therapeutics Background Information

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with raredisease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company's programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing.

