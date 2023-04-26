SMBC Nikko Initiates Coverage of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is 252.88. The forecasts range from a low of 137.36 to a high of $435.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.03% from its latest reported closing price of 197.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is 1,521MM, an increase of 46.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1047 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALNY is 0.42%, an increase of 0.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.06% to 147,963K shares. The put/call ratio of ALNY is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,390K shares representing 13.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,950K shares, representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 32.45% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 9,408K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,515K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 18.66% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,572K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,019K shares, representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,234K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,954K shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 17.03% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,719K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam's commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), and OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) and Leqvio® (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam's partner Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its 'Alnylam P5x25' strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See all Alnylam Pharmaceuticals regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.