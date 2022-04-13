SMBC Nikko indicted on additional charges for alleged market manipulation

Japan's SMBC Nikko Securities said on Wednesday that it had been indicted on additional charges for alleged market manipulation, following charges from the country's financial watchdog.

On Tuesday the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission filed new criminal charges with Tokyo prosecutors against SMBC Nikko, a former executive and three of its employees over alleged market manipulation.

The former executive and one of the three employees were also indicted on Wednesday, the brokerage unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T said in a statement.

SMBC Nikko can not deny faults within its internal management structure and is aware that it can not escape responsibilities as a company, the statement said.

