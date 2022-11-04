SMBC Nikko CEO to return pay for 6 months over market manipulation case

November 04, 2022 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - SMBC Nikko Securities said on Friday its chief executive will return his compensation for six months to take responsibility for suspected market manipulation at the company that led to the indictment of former executives.

The head of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) 8316.T, SMBC Nikko's parent, will also face a pay cut of 30% over six months, Japan's second-largest financial group said.

SMBC Nikko and six former executives have been indicted on market manipulation charges over the purchase of 10 individual stocks, allegedly to push up their prices and ensure that block trade deals in them did not fall through.

Japan's financial regulator last month ordered both SMFG and SMBC Nikko to improve compliance.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
