SMBC Aviation Orders 25 Boeing 737 MAX Jets

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) and SMBC Aviation Capital, an Irish aircraft leasing company, announced on Tuesday that airplane lessor has placed an order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX Jets, to meet surging travel demand around the globe.

Peter Barrett, CEO of SMBC Aviation Capital, said: "Our customers have demonstrated clear, long-term demand for the 737 MAX and our expanded order pipeline positions SMBC Aviation Capital for future growth against the background of a strong global recovery in air travel…"

The purchase of 25 737-8s expands SMBC Aviation's 737 MAX portfolio to 81 jets.

The 737-8 provides flexibility across airline's networks while reducing fuel use and noise. Each airplane can save up to 8 million pounds of CO2 emissions annually compared to those airplanes it replaces.

Boeing had secured over 400 737 MAX family orders in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.