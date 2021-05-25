SMBC Aviation Capital Orders 14 Boeing 737 MAX Jets

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) announced Tuesday that SMBC Aviation Capital, an aircraft lessor, has ordered 14 additional 737-8 jets.

The new order comes as airlines prepare for a robust return to air travel and modernize their narrowbody fleets to reduce fuel use and carbon emissions.

The new purchase builds SMBC Aviation Capital's 737 MAX portfolio to 121 jets, expanding their investment in Boeing's single-aisle family. In the first quarter of 2021, the lessor delivered 13 737-8s to customers, including 11 planes to Southwest Airlines in the U.S. and two planes to TUI in Europe.

SMBC Aviation Capital is owned by a consortium comprising of Japan's SMFG and Sumitomo Corp.

Boeing noted that the SMBC Aviation Capital purchase follows recent orders and commitments from Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines. The total number of gross orders and commitments for the 737 MAX this year now exceeds 250 airplanes.

