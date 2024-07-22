News & Insights

SMBC Aviation Capital Expands Fleet With 42 Airbus A320neo Aircraft With Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines

July 22, 2024

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (RTX) business, announced Monday that aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital has exercised options for 22 firm orders. This is supplemental to a 2021 order for 20 additional firm aircraft, bringing the lessor's additional commitment to 42 firm A320neo family aircraft equipped with GTF engines.

SMBC Aviation Capital announced its initial selection for 50 firm Pratt & Whitney A320neo family aircraft in 2019, and currently manages a portfolio of 142 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft.

