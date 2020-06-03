SMBC Aviation Capital defers 68 Boeing MAX jets to 2025-27

DUBLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing firm SMBC Aviation Capital has deferred the delivery of 68 of Boeing's BA.N 737 MAX jet until 2025-2027, it said in its annual results on Tuesday.

SMBC, which has 133 of the aircraft on order, did not give further details of its new delivery schedule.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)

