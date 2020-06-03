SMBC Aviation Capital defers 68 Boeing MAX jets to 2025-27

Companies
Aircraft leasing firm SMBC Aviation Capital has deferred the delivery of 68 of Boeing's 737 MAX jet until 2025-2027, it said in its annual results on Tuesday.

SMBC, which has 133 of the aircraft on order, did not give further details of its new delivery schedule.

