SMB vs. ISTB: Which Short-Term Bond Strategy Wins After Taxes?

ISTB holds a much larger portfolio and offers a 1.5 percentage point higher yield than SMB.

Both funds posted similar 1-year total returns, but ISTB saw a deeper five-year drawdown.

SMB is strictly focused on short-term municipal bonds, while ISTB is broadly diversified across U.S. Treasuries and investment-grade corporates.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEMKT:SMB) and iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) differ most in their sector focus, yield, and portfolio breadth—SMB targets tax-exempt short-term municipal bonds, while ISTB spans thousands of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds with a higher yield and broader diversification.

Both SMB and ISTB aim for stable, short-duration fixed income exposure, but each takes a distinct approach. SMB concentrates on tax-advantaged municipal bonds with a narrow sector tilt, while ISTB casts a wider net across U.S. Treasuries and investment-grade corporates. This comparison highlights the most relevant factors for investors weighing these two options.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SMB ISTB Issuer VanEck IShares Expense ratio 0.07% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of 2026-03-02) 4.2% 5.6% Dividend yield 2.6% 4.1% Beta 0.36 0.42 AUM $302.6 million $4.8 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

ISTB is slightly more affordable on fees, but its most notable edge is a 1.5 percentage point higher yield, which could appeal to income-focused investors. Both funds are competitively priced among short-duration bond ETFs.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SMB ISTB Max drawdown (5 y) -7.44% -9.34% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $975 $954

What's inside

ISTB holds nearly 7,000 bonds and has been trading for over 13 years. Its top holdings are U.S. Treasury notes, each accounting for around 1% of assets, reflecting broad diversification and a heavy tilt toward government-backed securities. This scale and sector mix may help reduce issuer-specific risk, but the fund is not tax-exempt, and its yield reflects that broader exposure.

By contrast, SMB is a pure-play municipal bond ETF, with 100% of assets in cash and municipal issuers such as California Community Choice Financing A, State of California, and Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 331 holdings are all tax-exempt at the federal level, which may be attractive for investors in higher tax brackets. SMB’s narrower focus can mean less diversification but offers a potential after-tax edge, especially for those seeking municipal income.

What this means for investors

Short-term bonds provide stability and income without the price swings of longer maturities, but SMB and ISTB take fundamentally different approaches. SMB invests exclusively in municipal bonds issued by states and cities to fund infrastructure, delivering federally tax-exempt income that's often state tax-exempt too. ISTB spreads across government debt, investment-grade corporate bonds, and mortgage-backed securities for broader diversification.

That tax treatment flips the script on returns. ISTB delivered stronger nominal gains in 2025 with a higher yield, but every dollar of interest gets taxed at your regular income rate. SMB's lower nominal yield escapes federal taxes entirely—for investors in high tax brackets, that tax savings can make SMB's after-tax returns substantially higher than ISTB's despite the lower headline number. The math swings dramatically based on your tax situation, turning what looks like a yield disadvantage into an after-tax advantage.

ISTB makes sense for tax-advantaged accounts like IRAs where the tax benefit doesn't matter, or for investors in lower tax brackets where the higher nominal yield wins. SMB targets high-income investors in taxable accounts where that tax-free status translates to meaningfully better after-tax income, though you're accepting narrower diversification and lending exclusively to municipalities rather than a broader bond mix.

