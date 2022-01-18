SMAWF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Siemens A G (Symbol: SMAWF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $166.05, changing hands as low as $161.73 per share. Siemens A G shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMAWF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMAWF's low point in its 52 week range is $146.78 per share, with $179 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $162.50.

