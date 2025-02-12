SMAWF Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/14/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/14/25, Siemens A G (Symbol: SMAWF) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $5.20, payable on 2/18/25. As a percentage of SMAWF's recent stock price of $217.73, this dividend works out to approximately 2.39%, so look for shares of Siemens A G to trade 2.39% lower — all else being equal — when SMAWF shares open for trading on 2/14/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SMAWF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.39% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMAWF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMAWF's low point in its 52 week range is $163.79 per share, with $221.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $217.73.

In Wednesday trading, Siemens A G shares are currently up about 2.3% on the day.

