SMAs Exploding in Popularity Due to Customization

Separately managed accounts (SMAs) are quietly transforming asset management, offering a personalized alternative to mutual funds and ETFs. With 30% growth over the past two years, SMAs are projected to reach $3.6 trillion by 2027, driven by tax advantages and lower investment minimums.

Unlike mutual funds, SMA investors hold individual securities, allowing for tailored portfolios based on specific preferences. Customizations, such as tax optimization and covered call strategies, can enhance returns for certain investors.

While fees may be higher, SMAs offer flexibility and control, especially for high-net-worth individuals. As technology evolves, the accessibility and customization options of SMAs are expanding rapidly.

Finsum: We have seen how the technology has really lowered the fees of these more customizable asset classes and we expect this trend to continue.

smas

customization

tax efficiency

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.