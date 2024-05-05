News & Insights

SMAs Booming In Bitcoin Space

May 05, 2024

The gigantic win for spot Bitcoin ETFs with the SEC represents a significant milestone in facilitating compliant access to the leading cryptocurrency. Since January 10, inflows exceeding $10 billion have bolstered optimism for Bitcoin and the broader market outlook. For retail investors, these ETFs offer a streamlined pathway to securely backed Bitcoin, simplifying the complexities associated with managing private keys.

 

As institutions grapple with meeting client demand for digital asset exposure, crypto separately managed accounts (SMAs) have emerged as a complementary investment solution gaining traction among wealth managers, family offices, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). SMAs, a staple in traditional asset classes, allow for direct ownership of underlying assets and provide customizable portfolios tailored to individual client preferences and investment strategies.

 

 With their ability to offer regulatory compliance, security measures, and tax optimization strategies, SMAs present a compelling option alongside spot Bitcoin ETFs for navigating the evolving landscape of digital asset investments.

Finsum: SMAs are a great pathway to optimize tax structure for investors and get simplicity in a turbulent alternative space like crypto.

