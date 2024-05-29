Smarttech247 Group PLC Triumphs at AGM

Smarttech247 Group PLC (GB:S247) has released an update.

Smarttech247 Group PLC, an award-winning AI-driven cybersecurity provider, announced successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024. The company, known for its automated managed detection and response services, is trusted by international clients and is recognized for its proactive prevention strategies and advanced technology. Having been named Cyber Security Company of the Year 2023, Smarttech247 continues to uphold its reputation in the industry.

For further insights into GB:S247 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.