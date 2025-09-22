SmartStop REIT Prices C$200M Series B Maple Bond

(RTTNews) - SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SMA), an internally managed real estate investment trust, announced the pricing of a Canadian Maple Bond offering.

The company said its subsidiary, SmartStop OP, L.P., will issue C$200 million of Series B senior unsecured notes due September 24, 2030, with an interest rate of 3.888% per annum.

Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to repay debt, fund acquisitions, and support general corporate purposes, with the offering scheduled to close on September 24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.