Markets
SMA

SmartStop REIT Prices C$200M Series B Maple Bond

September 22, 2025 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SMA), an internally managed real estate investment trust, announced the pricing of a Canadian Maple Bond offering.

The company said its subsidiary, SmartStop OP, L.P., will issue C$200 million of Series B senior unsecured notes due September 24, 2030, with an interest rate of 3.888% per annum.

Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to repay debt, fund acquisitions, and support general corporate purposes, with the offering scheduled to close on September 24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SMA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.