SmartSheet (SMAR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.66, changing hands as low as $46.05 per share. SmartSheet Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMAR's low point in its 52 week range is $30.91 per share, with $60.7999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.95.

