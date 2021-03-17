Smartsheet (SMAR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Smartsheet Inc. SMAR reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP loss of 4 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents as well as the year-ago quarter’s loss of 13 cents. The bottom line also bettered management’s anticipated non-GAAP net loss between 13 cents and 15 cents per share.



Revenues surged 40% year over year to $109.9 million and also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.2%. The top line also improved from management’s revenue projection between $102 million and $103 million.



The top line improvement was driven by a strong momentum for Smartsheet’s offerings, courtesy of higher demand for robust data collection and risk assessment capabilities amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Brandfolder contributed approximately $4 million to revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter. In the fiscal third quarter, Smartsheet concluded the buyout of Brandfolder for $152.5 million.



Smartsheet’s Subscription revenues (92% of total revenues) increased 42% year over year to $101.1 million. Moreover, Professional services (8% of total revenues) revenues rose 18% year over year to $8.8 million.

User Base Increased Y/Y

In the quarter under review, customers with annualized contract value (ACV) of $5,000 or higher increased 31% year over year to 11,874. Additionally, customers with ACV of $50,000 or higher surged 58% year over year to 1,515. Moreover, customers with ACV of $100,000 or higher soared 68% year over year to 588.



Notably, 138 companies increased their annual recurring revenues (ARR) by more than $50,000. Of these, 43 companies increased ARR by more than $100,000.



Smartsheet’s net dollar retention rate was 123% in the reported quarter. Moreover, the company’s average ACV per domain-based customer increased 40% year over year to $5,103.



Calculated billings in the reported quarter jumped 49% year over year to $151.2 million. In the fiscal fourth quarter, Brandfolder contributed $5.9 million to calculated billings. Management had anticipated calculated billings to grow 29-32% year over year to $131-$134 million.



Better-than-expected billings performance was driven by a consistent improvement in purchases from customers across mid-market and enterprise verticals, and a rise in the number of big deal wins during the reported quarter. Quarterly, semi-annual and multi-year billings represented about 5% of total billings reported in the quarter.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 81%.



Subscription gross margin was 85%, which contracted 300 bps year over year. Professional services margin was 28%, which expanded 300 bps year over year.



Total operating expenses increased 23.2% year over year to $114.6 million, driven primarily by higher research & development (R&D), general & administrative (G&A) expenses and sales & marketing (S&M) expenses.



Non-GAAP operating loss was almost $5.3 million, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $17.3 million. Management had anticipated non-GAAP operating loss between $16 million and $18 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Smartsheet had cash & cash equivalents of $442.2 million as of Jan 31, 2021 compared with $420.4 million as of Oct 31, 2020.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $15.2 million during the quarter compared with $5.2 million net cash used in the previous quarter. Net free cash flow was $9.9 million compared with net free cash outflow $8.8 million in the previous quarter.

Fiscal 2021 Numbers

Smartsheet reported revenues of $385.5 million for fiscal 2021, up 42% from fiscal 2020.



Non-GAAP loss per share was 33 cents against loss of 49 cents reported in fiscal 2020.



For the full fiscal, net cash used in operations came in at $15.6 million compared with $10.9 million in the previous fiscal year. Net free cash outflow totaled $31.6 million compared with net free cash outflow of $26.9 million in the prior fiscal year.

Guidance

Smartsheet expects revenues between $111 million and $112 million for first-quarter fiscal 2022. This indicates growth of 30-31% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $108.59 million.



Calculated billings for the fiscal first quarter are expected between $118 million and $119 million.



Non-GAAP operating loss is expected between $17 million and $19 million while non-GAAP net loss is anticipated to be 14-15 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is currently pegged at a loss of 13 cents.



For fiscal 2022, Smartsheet anticipates revenues between $500 million and $505 million, which indicates growth of 30-31% from the prior fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $486.87 million.



Calculated billings for the current fiscal year are expected between $580 million and $585 million.



The company now expects a non-GAAP operating loss of $45-$55 million.



Non-GAAP net loss per share is anticipated between 36 cents and 44 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line currently stands at a loss of 44 cents per share.

