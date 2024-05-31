Smartsheet (SMAR) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Smartsheet (SMAR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 50%. Revenues are expected to be $258.06 million, up 17.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Smartsheet metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Subscription' of $245.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Professional services' stands at $13.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Calculated Billings' will likely reach $240,226.10 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $215519 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Smartsheet have returned -3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% change. Currently, SMAR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

