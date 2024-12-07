News & Insights

Smartsheet Merger: Shareholders Face Limited Gains with $56.50 Cash Payout

December 07, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Smartsheet (SMAR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

If the merger involving Smartsheet is finalized, shareholders will face the risk of missing out on any future financial gains from the company’s performance. Each share of Class A common stock will be converted into a cash payout of $56.50, with no further equity interest in the parent company. Consequently, shareholders will not benefit from any potential growth or success Smartsheet might achieve post-merger, limiting their financial upside.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on SMAR stock based on 15 Holds.

