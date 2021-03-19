Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) Annual Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

There's been a notable change in appetite for Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) shares in the week since its full-year report, with the stock down 10% to US$61.08. Sales hit US$386m in line with forecasts, although the company reported a statutory loss per share of US$0.95 that was somewhat smaller than the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:SMAR Earnings and Revenue Growth March 19th 2021

Following the latest results, Smartsheet's 13 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$502.5m in 2022. This would be a sizeable 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 37% to US$1.31 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$488.8m and losses of US$1.17 per share in 2022. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Smartsheet even after this update; although they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a noticeable increase in per-share losses.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$80.87, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Smartsheet analyst has a price target of US$90.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$65.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 30% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 36% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 13% annually. So although Smartsheet is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$80.87, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Smartsheet. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Smartsheet going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Smartsheet (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

