Smartsheet Gains On Narrower Loss In Q2, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced a second-quarter loss, narrower than the prior year. Revenues increased 26 percent year over year, supported by 28 percent increase in subscription revenues.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects 20-21 percent growth in revenues to $240-$242 million. Adjusted earnings per share are projected to be in the range of $0.08-$0.09.

The company's full-year adjusted earnings per share outlook is in the range of $0.53-$0.57 per share.

Total revenue is expected to grow 24 percent in a range of $950-4953 million.

Currently, shares are at $45.46, up 12.64 percent from the previous close of $40.36 on a volume of 3,015,715.

