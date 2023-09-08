News & Insights

Smartsheet Gains On Narrower Loss In Q2, Outlook

September 08, 2023 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced a second-quarter loss, narrower than the prior year. Revenues increased 26 percent year over year, supported by 28 percent increase in subscription revenues.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects 20-21 percent growth in revenues to $240-$242 million. Adjusted earnings per share are projected to be in the range of $0.08-$0.09.

The company's full-year adjusted earnings per share outlook is in the range of $0.53-$0.57 per share.

Total revenue is expected to grow 24 percent in a range of $950-4953 million.

Currently, shares are at $45.46, up 12.64 percent from the previous close of $40.36 on a volume of 3,015,715.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
