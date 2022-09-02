Markets
SMAR

Smartsheet Gains On Acquisition Of Outfit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) shares are trading more than 12 percent higher on Friday morning after the company announced the acquisition of Outfit, a brand management, templating, and creative automation platform. The acquisition will add to the digital asset management offering, Brandfolder by Smartsheet.

Smartsheet said it plans to quickly integrate Outfit's design automation and templating capabilities into Brandfolder.

Currently, Smartsheet shares are at $34.51, up 11.96 percent from the previous close of 30.82 on a volume of 1,947,840.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SMAR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular