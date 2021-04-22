Markets
FWAA

SmartRent To Go Public In $2.2 Bln Merger With Fifth Wall Acquisition

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SmartRent.com said that it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (FWAA), a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC sponsored by an affiliate of Fifth Wall.

The equity value of the combined company is $2.2 billion at the $10.00 per share PIPE subscription price and assuming no public shareholders of FWAA exercise their redemption rights.

Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be publicly traded. The combined company is expected to have up to approximately $513 million in cash at closing, including $345 million of cash held in FWAA from its initial public offering on February 5, 2021.

After the merger, SmartRent's existing shareholders are expected to own approximately 73% of the pro forma company at close.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both SmartRent and FWAA. It is expected to close in the third quarter 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of shareholders of both parties.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FWAA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular