SmartRent (SMRT) Price Target Decreased by 12.50% to 1.78

The average one-year price target for SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) has been revised to $1.78 / share. This is a decrease of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.37% from the latest reported closing price of $1.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmartRent. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 23.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMRT is 0.12%, an increase of 79.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.31% to 122,025K shares. The put/call ratio of SMRT is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citigroup holds 15,886K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,670K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 63.39% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 7,505K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,969K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 6,707K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,607K shares , representing an increase of 16.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 14.48% over the last quarter.

Blue Door Asset Management holds 5,636K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,337K shares , representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 16.42% over the last quarter.

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