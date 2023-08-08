SmartRent Posts Narrower Loss In Q2; Revenue Up 26%

(RTTNews) - SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) posted a second-quarter net loss of $10.3 million or $0.05 per share, compared to a loss of $25.6 million or $0.13 per share, last year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.05, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter total revenue was $53.4 million, up 26% from last year. Total units deployed at the end of the quarter was 650,324, a 44% increase in total units deployed compared to last year. Analysts on average had estimated $53.58 million in revenue.

The company expects third-quarter total revenue of $57 to $62 million. Fourth-quarter total revenue is projected in a range of $58 to $70 million. The company expects full year 2023 total revenue in a range of $233 to $250 million.

SmartRent ended the quarter with a cash balance of $197.0 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.