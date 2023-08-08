News & Insights

Markets
SMRT

SmartRent Posts Narrower Loss In Q2; Revenue Up 26%

August 08, 2023 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) posted a second-quarter net loss of $10.3 million or $0.05 per share, compared to a loss of $25.6 million or $0.13 per share, last year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.05, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter total revenue was $53.4 million, up 26% from last year. Total units deployed at the end of the quarter was 650,324, a 44% increase in total units deployed compared to last year. Analysts on average had estimated $53.58 million in revenue.

The company expects third-quarter total revenue of $57 to $62 million. Fourth-quarter total revenue is projected in a range of $58 to $70 million. The company expects full year 2023 total revenue in a range of $233 to $250 million.

SmartRent ended the quarter with a cash balance of $197.0 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMRT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.