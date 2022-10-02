SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) shareholders have endured a 83% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. We wouldn't blame SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 83% in just one year. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. We wouldn't rush to judgement on SmartRent because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 47% in the last three months. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that SmartRent didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year SmartRent saw its revenue grow by 111%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 83% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:SMRT Earnings and Revenue Growth October 2nd 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We doubt SmartRent shareholders are happy with the loss of 83% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 22%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 47%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for SmartRent that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

