SmartRent Increases 2021 Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) said, for the year-ended December 31, 2021, it expects to report total revenue in the range of $106 million to $109 million as compared to previously provided revenue range of $100 million to $105 million. Units Deployed for the full year 2021 were approximately 167,000, increasing by approximately 100% from prior year.

Lucas Haldeman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We closed the year on a strong note exceeding both our 161,000 Units Deployed target as well as our revised revenue guidance."

