SmartRent, Inc. Q3 loss drops in line with estimates

November 07, 2023 — 07:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) announced Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$7.723 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$25.950 million, or -$0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $58.104 million from $47.502 million last year.

SmartRent, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$7.723 Mln. vs. -$25.950 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.04 vs. -$0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.04 -Revenue (Q3): $58.104 Mln vs. $47.502 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $58 to $63 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $235 to $240 Mln

