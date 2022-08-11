SmartRent, Inc. Q2 Loss misses estimates

(RTTNews) - SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) announced Loss for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$25.6 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$10.1 million, or -$4.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 95.4% to $42.4 million from $21.7 million last year.

SmartRent, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$25.6 Mln. vs. -$10.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.13 vs. -$4.87 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.11 -Revenue (Q2): $42.4 Mln vs. $21.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $43-$47 mln Full year revenue guidance: $155-$180 mln

