SmartRent, Inc. Q1 Loss misses estimates

(RTTNews) - SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) revealed Loss for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$23.4 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$9.3 million, or -$0.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 94.8% to $37.4 million from $19.2 million last year.

SmartRent, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $47-$55 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $220-$250 Mln

