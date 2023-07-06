SmartRent Inc - (SMRT) Price Target Increased by 11.24% to 5.33

The average one-year price target for SmartRent Inc - (NYSE:SMRT) has been revised to 5.33 / share. This is an increase of 11.24% from the prior estimate of 4.79 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.33 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.51% from the latest reported closing price of 3.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmartRent Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMRT is 0.25%, an increase of 86.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 113,966K shares. The put/call ratio of SMRT is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vulcan Value Partners holds 13,792K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,467K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 9,680K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,506K shares, representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 60.37% over the last quarter.

VVPSX - Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund Investor Class Shares holds 8,080K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,546K shares, representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 7,505K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,379K shares, representing an increase of 41.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 87.86% over the last quarter.

ACK Asset Management holds 5,905K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SmartRent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I is a newly formed blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to focus on industries that complement its management team's background, and to capitalize on the ability of its management team to identify and acquire a technology business focusing on verticals of the real estate industry, as well as the adjacent industries that collectively make up the human-made environment that provides the setting for human activity, ranging in scale from buildings to cities and beyond, which the Company calls the

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.