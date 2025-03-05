SmartRent, Inc. Q4 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$11.42 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$3.30 million, or -$0.02 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 41.3% to $35.37 million from $60.25 million last year.

SmartRent, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$11.42 Mln. vs. -$3.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.06 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Revenue: $35.37 Mln vs. $60.25 Mln last year.

