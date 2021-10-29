US Markets
Smartphone made by Google and India's Reliance Jio to be sold for about $87

India's Reliance Industries said on Friday the low-cost smartphone made by its Jio telecom business and Alphabet Inc's Google will be available in stores from this festive season of Diwali for 6,499 rupees ($86.81).

BENGALURU, Oct 29 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries RELI.NS said on Friday the low-cost smartphone made by its Jio telecom business and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google will be available in stores from this festive season of Diwali for 6,499 rupees ($86.81).

The smartphone will be available for an upfront price of 1,999 rupees and the rest can be paid via monthly instalments, Reliance said in a regulatory filing.

The phone's pricing is expected to shake-up the lower end of India's smartphone market, the world's second biggest.

The phone will pose a major challenge to Chinese vendors such as Xiaomi and BBK Electronics, owner of the Realme, Oppo and Vivo brands, which currently dominate a $2 billion market for sub-$100 smartphones in India. https://reut.rs/3pPvhcI

Jio also aims to use the phone to poach 2G users from rivals Vodafone Idea Ltd VODA.NS and Bharti Airtel Ltd BRTI.NS.

The Mumbai-based oil-to-telecoms conglomerate had last month delayed the launch of the smartphone till November owing to an industry-wide semiconductor shortage.

($1 = 74.8640 Indian rupees)

