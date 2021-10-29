Smartphone made by Google and India's Reliance Jio to be sold for about $87

BENGALURU, Oct 29 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries RELI.NS said on Friday the smartphone created by its Jio telecom business and Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google will be available in stores from the festive season of Diwali for an upfront cost of 6,499 Indian rupees ($86.81).

($1 = 74.8640 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

