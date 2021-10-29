US Markets
Smartphone made by Google and India's Reliance Jio to be sold for about $87

Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
India's Reliance Industries said on Friday the smartphone created by its Jio telecom business and Alphabet's Google will be available in stores from the festive season of Diwali for an upfront cost of 6,499 Indian rupees ($86.81).

($1 = 74.8640 Indian rupees)

