News & Insights

Stocks

SmartPay Sees Increased Stake by Anacacia

October 23, 2024 — 09:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SmartPay Holdings Limited (DE:KX2) has released an update.

SmartPay Holdings Limited has seen a notable shift in its substantial holdings, as Anacacia Pty Limited increased its stake from 12.00% to 13.76% through on-market share purchases. This movement reflects a growing interest and confidence in SmartPay’s potential, capturing the attention of investors watching the stock market closely.

For further insights into DE:KX2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.