SmartPay Sees Increased Stake by Anacacia

SmartPay Holdings Limited has seen a notable shift in its substantial holdings, as Anacacia Pty Limited increased its stake from 12.00% to 13.76% through on-market share purchases. This movement reflects a growing interest and confidence in SmartPay’s potential, capturing the attention of investors watching the stock market closely.

