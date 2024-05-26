Smartpay Reports Strong Growth and Expansion Plans

SmartPay Holdings Limited (DE:KX2) has released an update.

Smartpay Holdings Limited has reported a significant growth in its full year financial results, with a 24% increase in revenue to $96.5 million and a 29% jump in normalized profit before tax to $9.8 million. The Australian market played a crucial role, where acquiring transactional revenue surged by over 30% and terminal fleet expanded. The company is also poised to enter the New Zealand market in 2025, leveraging its trans-Tasman presence.

