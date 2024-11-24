SmartPay Holdings Releases Interim Financial Results

SmartPay Holdings Limited (DE:KX2) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SmartPay Holdings Limited has released its interim financial results, highlighting key performance indicators such as EBITDA and free cash flow. The report includes non-GAAP measures to provide a comprehensive view of the company’s financial health, despite recent changes in accounting policies. Investors can use this information to assess Smartpay’s standing in the market.

For further insights into DE:KX2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.