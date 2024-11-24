News & Insights

SmartPay Holdings Releases Interim Financial Results

November 24, 2024 — 03:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SmartPay Holdings Limited (DE:KX2) has released an update.

SmartPay Holdings Limited has released its interim financial results, highlighting key performance indicators such as EBITDA and free cash flow. The report includes non-GAAP measures to provide a comprehensive view of the company’s financial health, despite recent changes in accounting policies. Investors can use this information to assess Smartpay’s standing in the market.

